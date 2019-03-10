U.S. Citizens to Need Visas for European Travel

In a change that could affect the travel of millions of Americans, the European Union has announced that U.S. citizens heading to Europe will need to have a new type of visa beginning in 2021.

The credential, called a European Travel Information and Authorization System, or ETIAS, will be needed in order to visit the European Schengen Area. That is a zone comprised of 26 European countries that lack internal borders and allow free movement between countries, including Spain, France, Greece, Germany, Italy and Poland.

Currently, U.S. citizens can travel to Europe for up to 90 days without needing a visa.

To apply for the ETIAS, U.S. citizens will need to have a valid passport, an email account and a credit or debit card, according to the EU. Minors will still need just their normal passports after the change becomes effective.

The EU adds that the ETIAS visa will be valid for three years and will allow unlimited entry to the Schengen Area. The Union explains online that it “has recently decided to improve their security level to avoid any further problems with illegal migration and terrorism.”

The U.S. and the EU’s European Parliament and European Commission are still in dispute over visas for American citizens traveling to Bulgaria, Croatia, Poland, Romania and Cyprus. Those countries are the only EU nations for which the U.S. requires its citizens to have a visa.

In 2016, the European Commission asked the U.S. to grant the same visa-free privileges to those five countries as the remaining 23 EU nations, in exchange for U.S. citizens being able to retain visa-free status in the Schengen Area. That is because EU rules require equal treatment among all member states. However, the Commission said at the time that it wanted to wait until after President Trump was in office to “push for full visa reciprocity.”

In June of last year, the European Parliament voted in favor of having the Commission impose visas on U.S. citizens.