U.S. National Parks To Waive Entrance Fees For 5 Days In 2022

After a very successful 2021 due to people looking for pandemic-safe activities, the nation’s national parks will waive entrance fees for a number of days in 2022.

While most national parks offer free admission, the most popular parks have entrance fees ranging from five dollars to thirty-five dollars.

The days where you can visit U.S. national parks for free include, Monday, January 17: Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Saturday, April 16: First day of National Park Week, Thursday, August 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act, Saturday, September 24: National Public Lands Day, and Friday, November 11: Veterans Day.

The most popular parks include Yellowstone in Wyoming Yosemite in California, Denali in Alaska, and Everglades in Florida. Free annual passes are available for US military members and their dependents, US veterans and Gold Star families, Fourth-grade students, Eligible NPS volunteers, and US citizens with a permanent disability.

How many national parks have you visited? Which one has been your favorite?