U2‘s ‘Achtung Baby’ Las Vegas residency at the MSG Sphere is being expanded with four additional dates, bringing the total run of the shows to 40.

The final shows will take place on February 23 and 24 and March 1 and 2.

General sale for the tickets will begin on Friday at 11 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

Who would you most like to see play the Sphere? I would see ANY ONE!

P!nk would be amazing in there doing all her trapeze stuff!

