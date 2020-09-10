U2 announces 20th anniversary 'All That You Can't Leave Behind' reissue

Island Records/Interscope/UMe

U2 has announced an expanded reissue of the band’s 2000 album All That You Can’t Leave Behind to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The collection will be available in various formats on October 30 — 20 years to the day All That You Can’t Leave Behind was first released.

The most basic edition includes simply the original album remastered, as well as the bonus track “The Ground Beneath Her Feet,” while the deluxe, five-CD and 11-LP versions feature various B-sides, outtakes, live tracks, alternate versions and remixes, plus a 20-page booklet, a poster and a 32-page hardcover book of previously unseen photos.

You can listen to a remastered, acoustic version of “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of” streaming now on YouTube.

Released October 30, 2000, All That You Can’t Leave Behind marked U2’s return to more straightforward rock after a decade of experimenting with dance and electronic music throughout the ’90s with Achtung Baby, Zooropa and Pop. It produced hit singles in “Beautiful Day,” “Elevation,” “Walk On” and “Stuck in a Moment,” won numerous Grammys, and has been certified four-times platinum.

By Josh Johnson

