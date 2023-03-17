U2 announces 40-city ‘Songs of Surrender’ celebration

Island Records/Interscope

U2 is celebrating the release of their new album, Songs of Surrender, all around the world, and fans can be a part of it.

The band just announced what they are calling “40 songs, 40 cities,” which will run until Sunday, where fans can gather in 40 cities around the world to find “unique tributes to the 40 songs on the album.”

In addition, in each location fans will have access to exclusive merchandise, along with “a bespoke photo filter.” U2 is asking fans to share photos to a virtual billboard.

U.S. cities that are part of the celebration include New York, Chicago, Boston, Washington, D.C., Nashville, Las Vegas and Los Angeles, as well as overseas cities like London, Paris, Brussels, Dublin, Madrid and Vienna. A map of all the locations can be found at fortycities.u2.com.

