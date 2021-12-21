U2, Brian Wilson, Van Morrison, Carole King & more shortlisted for Oscar nominations for Best Original Song

Courtesy of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

U2, Brian Wilson, Van Morrison and Carole King are among the music artists that have made the shortlist to be nominated for a Best Original Song award for the 2022 Oscars.

Among the finalists in the Best Original Song category are U2’s Sing 2 track “Your Song Saved My Life”; “Right Where I Belong,” from the Wilson documentary Long Promised Road, which the Beach Boys legend co-wrote with My Morning Jacket frontman Jim James; Morrison’s “Down to Joy,” from the film Belfast; and “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” which King co-wrote with Jennifer Hudson and Jamie Hartman for the Aretha Franklin biopic Respect. Hudson, of course, is the star of the latter film.

Meanwhile, a few music-related movies also were chosen for the shortlist of the Best Documentary Feature prize, including the Todd Haynes-directed The Velvet Underground, about the influential Lou Reed-led rock band, and the Questlove-directed Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), about the star-studded 1969 music festival in Harlem, New York, that came to be known as “Black Woodstock.”

The 2022 Oscar nominees will be announced February 8. The ceremony takes place March 27 on ABC.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.