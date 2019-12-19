U2 fanatic Matt Nathanson says his version of "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" let him "pretend I was Bono"

Acrobat Records/Crush Music

Acrobat Records/Crush MusicMatt Nathanson's version of "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" is number two on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart right now. While the song was originally made famous by girl group icon Darlene Love, Matt's version is based on the version U2 recorded in 1987.

"I was such a fanatical U2 head...I remember, MTV played the video for "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)," Matt tells ABC Audio. "And it was filmed around the time of [U2's album] Rattle and Hum...it was black-and-white, and Bono looked cool and had the hat on. And I just thought it was the coolest thing ever."

Matt loves U2's version so much, in fact, that he didn't change much about the arrangement at all -- except for the intro.

"It was fun to be able to have my daughter do the spoken word intro, 'Twas the night before Christmas,'" he explains. "I felt like that was the way that we could put our own spin on it, because I'm such a nerd for the U2 version, it was hard to rethink it. I just wanted to sort of get out there and pretend I was Bono."

Given that Matt's version of the song is number two right now, there's a good chance it could top the chart in the coming weeks. And he says if his first-ever number one on that chart is a Christmas song, that's fine with him.

"Oh, man, I think any chart position is fun and to have a song do this well...it's just cool!" he says. "I'm super into it, especially a song that I love. Every time I hear it, I love it, so as well as it does [on the chart], I'll take it! It's all gravy."

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.