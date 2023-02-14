U2 fans really unhappy they’re doing Vegas shows without Larry Mullen Jr

Island Records/Interscope/UMe

U2 is set to headline a new Las Vegas residency, U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere, this fall. But many fans are unhappy the band will be performing without drummer Larry Mullen Jr.

Larry will be sitting out the shows in order to recuperate from surgery, with drummer Bram van den Berg filling in for him. And while the band said in a press release that “Larry has joined us in welcoming Bram van den Berg, who is a force in his own right,” fans don’t appear to be as welcoming.

“The magic that is left in the band has been the longevity of the four original members always doing it together,” one fan commented on the band’s Instagram announcement about the residency. “I can’t say how disappointing it is to see the band abandon that for the glam of Las Vegas’ new toy.”

Another added, “No Larry? U2 is not a 3 legged table with a spare leg. I’ll skip this one.” Another wrote, “No Larry, no go.” And one commented, “They should of waited until Larry was 100%. It will not be the same without him no matter how flashy this tour will be.”

So far no dates for the residency have been announced, but fans who want to go — despite the drummer controversy — can sign up at u2xsphere.com to be the first to get details.

