U2 Frontman Bono ‘Lands Mega-Money Deal to Write Tell-All Autobiography’

The Irish Sun is reporting that U2 leader, Bono has inked a deal for a tell-all autobiography. The $7 million publishing deal will detail the people, fears, and events that have shaped the Irish artist. It’s not the first time Bono has put pen to paper for a story, the singer wrote the short story, “The Million Dollar Hotel” while filming the video for Where the Streets Have No Name on a Los Angeles rooftop in 1987. The story was later adapted into a movie starring Milla Jovovich and Mel Gibson, however, it bombed at the box office and Gibson was quoted as saying the movie was “as boring as a dog’s ass.” No date for the release of Bono’s autobiography has been given at this time. What do you hope Bono includes in his autobiography?