U2 hosting online concert film watch party today celebrating 'All That You Can't Leave Behind' reissue's release

Island Records/UMC

The expanded 20th anniversary reissue of U2‘s 2000 album All That You Can’t Leave Behind got its release today in multiple configurations, and to celebrate the collection’s arrival, the band is treating fans to an online watch party of the 2001 concert film, Elevation Tour: Live in Boston, at 2 p.m. ET.

The streaming event, which will be viewable at U2.com, also will feature a live Q&A with U2 guitarist The Edge and bassist Adam Clayton. The movie captures the band performing during three concerts at Boston’s Fleet Center in June of 2001 while on tour in support of All That You Can’t Leave Behind.

The film will continue to be available for viewing on demand for 48 hours after the initial screening.

Audio performances from the Boston shows are among the bonus tracks featured on the deluxe versions of the All That You Can’t Leave Behind reissue.

As previously reported, the Super Deluxe five-CD and 11-LP editions of the reissue feature various B-sides, outtakes, live tracks, alternate versions and remixes, plus a poster and a 32-page hardcover book of previously unseen photos.

Released October 30, 2000, All That You Can’t Leave Behind marked U2’s return to more straightforward rock after a decade of experimenting with dance and electronic music throughout the ’90s with Achtung Baby, Zooropa and Pop. The album peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200, produced hit singles in “Beautiful Day,” “Elevation,” “Walk On” and “Stuck in a Moment You Can’t Get Out Of,” won numerous Grammys, and has been certified four-times platinum.

In advance of the reissue this week, U2 released a new video for “Stuck in a Moment,” which you can check out at the band’s official YouTube channel.





By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.