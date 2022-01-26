U2 members reveal the “songs that saved our lives” in Spotify playlist inspired by band’s new tune

Republic Records/UMG

U2‘s latest song, “Your Song Saved My Life,” from the soundtrack of the animated film Sing 2, has inspired a new Spotify playlist featuring tunes chosen by the band’s four members that have made a major impact on their own lives.

The Irish rockers’ “Songs That Saved Our lives” playlist appropriately kicks off with “Your Song Saved My Life,” followed by 10 tunes each picked by frontman Bono, guitarist The Edge, drummer Larry Mullin Jr. and bassist Adam Clayton.

Among Bono’s choices are Joy Division‘s “Love Will Tear Us Apart,” Bob Dylan‘s “Most of the Time,” Johnny Cash‘s cover of Nine Inch Nails‘ “Hurt,” the JAY-Z and Alicia Keys duet “Empire State of Mind,” The Verve‘s “Bittersweet Symphony” and David Bowie‘s “Life on Mars?” The singer also included Kendrick Lamar‘s “XXX,” featuring a guest appearance by U2.

The Edge also chose “Life on Mars?,” as well as a classic tune by his own band, “One.” The guitarist’s other picks included The Beatles‘ “Strawberry Fields Forever,” Stevie Wonder‘s “Superstition,” Dylan’s “Tangled Up in Blue,” Lou Reed‘s “Walk on the Wild Side” and The Clash‘s “London Calling.”

Standout choices by Mullin include Sweet‘s “Ballroom Blitz,” Diana Ross‘ “Upside Down,” Led Zeppelin‘s “Black Dog,” Van Morrison‘s “Moondance,” Bruce Springsteen‘s “Nebraska” and, believe it or not, Britney Spears‘ “…Baby One More Time.”

The list winds down with Clayton’s picks, which include Marvin Gaye‘s “What’s Goin’ On,” Sam Cooke‘s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” The Righteous Brothers‘ “You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling,” Simon & Garfunkel‘s “The Sound of Silence,” James Brown‘s “Super Bad – Parts 1 & 2,” The Clash’s “The Magnificent Seven and two Bob Marley & the Wailers songs.

Meanwhile, “Your Song Saved My Life” recently was shortlisted for an Oscar nomination in the Best Original Song category.

Here’s the full playlist:

U2, “Your Song Saved My Life”

Bono’s list:

Kris Kristofferson, “Help Me Make It Through the Night”

Joy Division, “Love Will Tear Us Apart”

Sinead O’Connor, “You Made Me the Thief of Your Heart”

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, “Into My Arms”

Kendrick Lamar featuring U2, “XXX”

Bob Dylan, “Most of the Time”

Johnny Cash, “Hurt”

JAY-Z and Alicia Keys, “Empire State of Mind”

The Verve, “Bittersweet Symphony”

David Bowie, “Life on Mars?”

The Edge’s list:

The Beatles, “Strawberry Fields Forever”

David Bowie, “Life on Mars?”

U2, “One”

Stevie Wonder, “Superstition”

Bob Dylan, “Tangled Up in Blue”

Aretha Franklin, “Say a Little Prayer”

Lou Reed, “Walk on the Wild Side”

Elvis Costello & the Attractions, “Shipbuilding”

New Radicals, “You Get What You Give”

The Clash, “London Calling”

Larry Mullin Jr.’s list:

Sweet, “Ballroom Blitz”

Sandy Nelson, “Let There Be Dreams”

Diana Ross, “Upside Down”

Led Zeppelin, “Black Dog”

Van Morrison, “Moondance”

Magazine, “The Light Pours In”

Black Uhuru, “Sponji Reggae”

Bruce Springsteen, “Nebraska”

Stiff Little Fingers, “Suspect Device”

Britney Spears, “…Baby One More Time”

Adam Clayton’s list:

Marvin Gaye, “What’s Goin’ On”

Bob Marley & the Wailers, “Exodus”

Sam Cooke, “A Change Is Gonna Come”

The Righteous Brothers, “You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling”

Simon & Garfunkel, “The Sound of Silence”

James Brown, “Super Bad – Parts 1 & 2”

Sly & the Family Stone, “I Want to Take You Higher”

The Stranglers, “Nice ‘n’ Sleazy”

The Clash, “The Magnificent Seven”

Bob Marley & the Wailers, “Waiting in Vain”

