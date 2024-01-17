U2 needs help naming their new Instagram broadcast channel

ABC/Randy Holmes

U2 is asking their fans for some help. The Irish rockers are set to return to Las Vegas later this month, and to mark the occasion they are launching a new broadcast channel on Instagram. The issue? They don’t know what to name it.

The band has asked their fans to chime in with suggestions for a name; once they’ve narrowed it down to their favorite four, they’ll hold a poll to pick a winner.

“Please feel free to be as clever as you’d like,” they write, “puns are welcome!” They’ve already received several suggestions, including “Atomic Zoo,” “U2:LV,” “U2LovesUtoo” and “U2ube.”

The new channel’s launch will coincide with the January 26 return of U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere, following a break of more than a month. The show is set to run through March 2. A complete list of dates can be found at u2.com.

