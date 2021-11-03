U2 premieres new single “Your Song Saved My Life” for ﻿’Sing 2′ movie

This Compilation/Univeversal Pictures/Republic Records

U2 has premiered a new single called “Your Song Saved My Life.”

The characteristically uplifting tune was recorded for the upcoming animated film Sing 2, in which Bono voices a rock-star lion character named Clay Calloway. The movie hits theaters this Christmas.

You can listen to “Your Song Saved My Life,” which U2 previously teased via their newly launched TikTok profile, now via digital outlets. It’s U2’s first new, original song in two years, though Bono and The Edge just contributed to a track with DJ and producer Martin Garrix called “We Are the People” earlier this year.

U2’s most recent album is 2017’s Songs of Experience.

