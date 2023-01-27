U2 releases ‘Songs of Surrender’ version of “With or Without You”

Island Records/Interscope

U2 has dropped a new track from their upcoming album, Songs of Surrender. This time, they’re treating fans to their new take on The Joshua Tree classic “With or Without You.”

U2 will release Songs of Surrender, containing “40 Songs. Reimagined and rerecorded,” on March 17. Curated and produced by the Edge, each song on the album is a completely new recording, with new arrangements and in some cases new lyrics.

“Most of our work was written and recorded when we were a bunch of very young men. Those songs mean something quite different to us now,” Edge shares about the project. “Some have grown with us. Some we have outgrown. But we have not lost sight of what propelled us to write those songs in the first place. The essence of those songs is still in us.”

“With or Without You” was the lead single off U2’s iconic 1987 album, The Joshua Tree, and went on to become their first number one in the United States.

