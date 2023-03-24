U2 scores their 11th U.K. number one album with ‘Songs of Surrender’

Island Records/Interscope

U2 has a new number one album in the U.K. The Irish rockers’ latest release, Songs of Surrender, tops the U.K. Official Albums chart, outselling their closest competition, The Weeknd’s Highlights, two to one.

Songs of Surrender is the band’s first U.K. number one since 2009’s No Line on the Horizon and their 11th overall, tying David Bowie, who also had 11 number ones. (The Beatles still have the most with 15.)

U2’s Songs of Surrender, featuring 40 rerecorded and reimagined U2 classics, is also the most popular vinyl seller in the U.K., topping the Official Vinyl Albums chart this week.

The new album gave a bump to one of U2’s previous releases: 2006’s greatest hits compilation U218 Singles is ﻿﻿back at 38 this week.

