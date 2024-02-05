U2 shares “Atomic City” remix from David Guetta

ABC/Randy Holmes

U2 shared a performance of their latest single, “Atomic City,” at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, and they followed that up by releasing another new remix of the tune, this time by DJ/producer David Guetta.

This is the second “Atomic City” remix U2 has released. The first, from producer Mike WiLL Made-It, dropped in December.

U2’s Grammy performance marked the first televised broadcast from the new state-of-the-art venue the Sphere, where U2 is currently headlining their 40-show residency, U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere.

The Irish rockers released “Atomic City” in September just ahead of the residency kickoff. It was accompanied by a video shot on Vegas’ Fremont Street, the same location where they shot the video for “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” back in 1987. The clip includes drummer Larry Mullen Jr., who has been sitting out of the residency as he recovers from surgery.

U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere is set to run until March 2. A complete list of dates can be found at u2.com.

