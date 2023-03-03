U2 shares ‘Songs of Surrender’ version of “Beautiful Day”

Island Records/Interscope

We are two weeks away from the release of U2’s new album, Songs of Surrender, and they are giving fans yet another taste of what to expect. The Irish rockers just released their reworked version of the All That You Can’t Leave Behind classic “Beautiful Day,” which is a much quieter version than the original, with some new lyrics added toward the end.

Dropping March 17, Songs of Surrender contains 40 reimagined and rerecorded songs, all curated and produced by The Edge. This is the fourth song U2 has shared from Songs of Surrender, joining “One,” “With or Without You” and “Pride (In The Name of Love).”

“Beautiful Day,” released in October 2000, earned the band three Grammy Awards: Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

