U2 – I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For

The music video for the song was filmed on Fremont Street in Las Vegas on 12 April 1987 following their Joshua Tree Tour concert. It features the band members wandering around while the Edge plays an acoustic guitar. Pat Christenson, president of Las Vegas’s official event organization, credits the group’s video with improving the city’s image among musicians. “The whole perception of Vegas changed with that video,” Christenson said, adding, “Now all the big names come here, some of them five, six times a year.”

“I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” has been acclaimed by many critics and publications as one of the greatest songs of all time.

In 2001, the song was ranked at number 120 on the RIAA’s list of 365 “Songs of the Century”—a project intended to “promote a better understanding of America’s musical and cultural heritage”

In 2003, a special edition issue of Q, titled “1001 Best Songs Ever”, placed “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” at number 148 on its list of the greatest songs.

In 2005, Blender ranked the song at number 443 on its list of “The 500 Greatest Songs Since You Were Born”.

In 2010, Rolling Stone placed the song at number 93 of its list of “The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time”.

The staff of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame selected “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” as one of 500 Songs that Shaped Rock and Roll.