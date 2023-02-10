U2 teases Super Bowl ad: Will they announce rumored Las Vegas residency?

Courtesy Moment Factory/U2

It sure looks like U2 fans may finally be getting confirmation about the band’s much rumored residency at the new high-tech arena MSG Sphere in Las Vegas.

The Irish rockers are set to appear in an ad during Sunday’s Super Bowl, per their publicity team. They’ve also shared the new website U2xsphere.com, which so far only has a photo of the Las Vegas skyline, with a baby’s face in a bubble superimposed over it.

Reports of the U2 residency at MSG Sphere have been circulating since July, when Billboard first reported the rumors. Just last month, Bono commented on the alleged residency during an appearance on the SmartLess podcast, sharing, “If this happens it will be really extraordinary.”

