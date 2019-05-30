U2 to bring its Joshua Tree Tour to New Zealand, Australia and Asia in the fall

Ross Andrew Stewart/Courtesy of U2

Ross Andrew Stewart/Courtesy of U2In 2017, U2 mounted a major tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of its classic album The Joshua Tree, although the trek only visited North America, South America and Europe. Now, the Irish rockers have announced plans to revive its Joshua Tree Tour and bring it Down Under and to the Far East this fall.

U2 will kick off the trek on November 8 in Auckland, New Zealand, then move on to Australia for five shows. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers also will be playing an as-yet-unannounced concert in Singapore, before winding down the tour with a December 4-5 stand in Tokyo and a December 8 performance in Seoul, South Korea. The shows in Singapore and Korea will be the band's first ever in those countries.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will open all concerts on the trek.

"Our audience has given The Joshua Tree a whole new life on this tour. Doing these shows has been very special for us, a lot of emotion," Bono says in a statement. "And now we get to do it all over again. Auckland, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Sydney, Tokyo, Singapore, Seoul…We're coming for you."

Visit U2.com for details on how and when tickets can be purchased for The Joshua Tree 2019 Tour.

The concerts so far are the only shows U2 has scheduled this year. The band's previous trek, the eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour, wrapped up with a November 13, 2018, performance in Berlin.

Here are all of U2's upcoming tour dates:

11/8 -- Auckland, New Zealand, Mt. Smart Stadium

11/12 -- Brisbane, Australia, SunCorp Stadium

11/15 -- Melbourne, Australia, Marvel Stadium

11/19 -- Adelaide, Australia, Adelaide Oval

11/22 -- Sydney, Australia, Sydney Cricket Ground

11/27 -- Perth, Australia, Optus Stadium

12/4 -- Tokyo, Japan, Saitama Super Arena

12/5 -- Tokyo, Japan, Saitama Super Arena

12/8 -- Seoul, South Korea, Gocheok Sky Dome

