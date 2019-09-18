U2 to close out 2019 Joshua Tree Tour with first concert ever in India

Credit: Danny North

Credit: Danny NorthIn May, U2 announced plans to bring its Joshua Tree Tour to Australia, New Zealand and the Far East this fall, and now the Irish rock legends have added a final show to the 2019 trek: the band's first-ever concert in India.

The performance will take place on December 15 at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, October 1, at noon Indian Standard Time. Visit U2.com to find out about pre-sale opportunities.

"We're much looking forward to bringing a dash of Dublin to Mumbai, India. A country famous for its rich culture of art, music, movies, theater, literature, food and so much more," U2 bassist Adam Clayton says. "There is a lot of excitement in the U2 camp."

Adds guitarist The Edge, "We have been around the world with The Joshua Tree and we can't think of a better place to celebrate the end of this tour. Mumbai, India, we're coming for you, I hope you're ready!"

Bono and The Edge also have filmed a humorous video about the concert that's been posted on U2's official website.

In 2017, U2 mounted The Joshua Tree Tour in celebration of the classic album's 30th anniversary. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers decided to revive the trek this year to bring it to places they didn't visit two years ago.

The tour kicks off with a November 8-9 stand in Auckland, New Zealand, and will include U2's first concerts in Japan since 2006, and its first shows ever in Singapore, the Philippines, South Korea and, as mentioned, India.

Here are all of the dates on The Joshua Tree Tour 2019:

11/8 -- Auckland, New Zealand, Mt. Smart Stadium

11/9 -- Auckland, New Zealand, Mt. Smart Stadium

11/12 -- Brisbane, Australia, SunCorp Stadium

11/15 -- Melbourne, Australia, Marvel Stadium

11/19 -- Adelaide, Australia, Adelaide Oval

11/22 -- Sydney, Australia, Sydney Cricket Ground

11/23 -- Sydney, Australia, Sydney Cricket Ground

11/27 -- Perth, Australia, Optus Stadium

11/30 -- Singapore, Singapore, National Stadium

12/1 -- Singapore, Singapore, National Stadium

12/4 -- Tokyo, Japan, Saitama Super Arena

12/5 -- Tokyo, Japan, Saitama Super Arena

12/8 -- Seoul, South Korea, Gocheok Sky Dome

12/11 -- Manila, Philippines, Philippine Arena

12/15 -- Mumbai, India, DY Patil Stadium

