U2 To Do Residency In Las Vegas!

Bono has confirmed that talks are in the works for U2 to do a residency in Las Vegas.

In a new interview, the singer said, “We haven’t signed off on it but if we do, if we do sign off on this, I will say that if we can pull off what we’re talking about, it’s not like anything we’ve ever done before.”

He went on to say, “It’s actually nothing like Las Vegas has ever seen before. If this happens this will be really extraordinary.”

What do you think U2 could do at this point that has never been seen before?

(Sun)