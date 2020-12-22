U2's Bono among stars who will voice characters in upcoming animated film 'Sing 2'

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

U2 frontman Bono is among the major stars who’ll be a part of Sing 2, the upcoming sequel to the hit animated 2016 film Sing.

The movie follows the animals from the first film as they hatch a plan to perform at the entertainment world’s most prestigious venue. Bono lends his voice to a character named Clay Calloway, a reclusive rock star who also happens to be a lion.

In the film, Buster Moon — a koala voiced by Matthew McConaughey — and the animals have to impress a music mogul Jimmy Crystal, a wolf voiced by Bobby Canavale. The way they do that is to persuade a reluctant Calloway to sing in their show with them.

“Clay Calloway is quite the character,” Bono tells Rolling Stone. “I like to think I was part of his construction. [Director] Garth Jennings asked me about singing and where it came from. I surprised myself and him by answering with a line that would make it into the film: ‘Some people sing for a living, some people sing to survive.'”

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer adds, “Clay Calloway is a lion who lost his roar. A singer who lost his reason to sing when he lost his muse. A retired, reclusive rockstar with a big shaggy mane and low-frequency rumble of a grumble. He’s also got guns on his property…paintball guns…and a mixed relationship with his fans.”

Sing 2 also will feature Pharrell Williams, Halsey, Eric Andre, Letitia Wright and Chelsea Peretti, who’ll join returning cast members Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly and Nick Kroll.

Sing 2 is currently scheduled to hit theaters December 22, 2021.

By Matt Friedlander and Andrea Dresdale

