U2’s Bono and The Edge performed at a Kyiv bomb shelter Sunday following invite from Ukraine’s president

The Edge and Bono in 2017; Mark Horton/Getty Images

U2 singer Bono and guitarist The Edge paid a surprise visit on Sunday to a subway station in Kyiv, Ukraine, that’s currently serving as a bomb shelter, where the duo performed a short set that included some of their band’s famous songs, RTE.ie reports.

In a message posted Sunday on U2’s Twitter feed, Bono and The Edge wrote, “President [Zelenskyy] invited us to perform in Kyiv as a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people and so that’s what we’ve come to do.”

According to RTE.ie and various posts on social media, the songs that the two Rock & Roll Hall of Famers performed included “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” “Desire,” “With or Without You,” “Vertigo,” “Angel of Harlem,” “One” and “Pride (In the Name of Love).”

Rolling Stone reports that Bono and The Edge also were joined by members of the Ukrainian band Antytila who are now serving in the Ukrainian military to perform a version of the Ben E. King classic “Stand by Me.”

Bono changed select lyrics in some of the tunes to reference Ukraine and Russia’s ongoing military invasion of the country.

The singer also addressed the crowd on hand for the performance, telling them, “The people in Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you are fighting for all of us who love freedom. We pray that you will enjoy some of that peace soon.”

