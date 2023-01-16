U2’s Bono appearing on the ‘Smartless’ podcast

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

U2 frontman Bono is set to appear on the next episode of Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett’s Smartless podcast, debuting January 23.

“We needed a lead vocalist, so we got Bono,” they share in announcing the news. “Come join us for breaking-news, the similarities between Ireland and Jamaica, the difference between EQ and IQ, and, um… World of Warcraft.”

The news comes barely a week after U2 announced their new album, Songs of Surrender, will drop March 17. It will feature 40 rerecorded and reimagined U2 classics.

