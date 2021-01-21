U2's Bono on inauguration of President Biden: "Today [Lady Liberty's] flame burns bright"

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

On a day that saw the inauguration of the 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden, U2 frontman Bono has posted a message on the band’s social media sites reflecting on the historic event that marks the end of the turbulent administration of Donald Trump.

“As an Irishman, I’ve always believed America isn’t just a country, it’s an idea…one the whole world has a stake in,” the singer writes. “Lady Liberty’s been bruised and battered these past four years, but today her flame burns bright as we watch her torch transfer to two new leaders who will calm the waters, even while they chart a new course.”

Bono continues, “Joe Biden understands that in perilous times like these it is [Irish poet William Butler] Yeats‘ concept of cold passion that’s required…an idea both very Irish, and very American.”

The 60-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer goes on to congratulate and wish Godspeed to President Biden and Kamala Harris, who becomes the first woman, the first Black person and the first person of Asian descent elected U.S. vice president.

“[Her] history making, history-shaping achievement deserves many more moments in the sun,” Bono notes.

He ends his message by referencing the January 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by angry Trump supporters, and saluting “those conservatives who, when incited to turn your back on democracy, chose to put country above party, truth above tribalism…and accepted that the people have spoken.”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.