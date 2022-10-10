U2’s Bono performed, discussed new memoir at New York City festival Friday

Penguin Random House

U2 frontman Bono took part in a Q&A event focusing on his forthcoming memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, on Friday in New York City as part of the 2022 edition of The New Yorker Festival.

According to Billboard, the event, which featured the 62-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer in conversation with longtime New Yorker editor David Remnick, began with the singer performing a trio of U2’s songs — “With or Without You,” “City of Blinding Lights” and “Vertigo.”

During the interview, Bono revealed that bassist Adam Clayton had a few critiques regarding the memoir, including that he felt there wasn’t enough about music in the book.

Regarding his bandmate’s complaint, Bono said he told Clayton, “Well, you know, it’s not just a music memoir. I wanted to give people a view that my life as an artist, my life as an activist, my life as a hooligan, my life as a husband, my life as a father … [were] all part of the same creative canvas.”

A major part of Surrender is devoted to Bono’s 40-year marriage to his wife, Ali. Musing about what has been behind the couple’s successful relationship, he said, “Friendship can outpace romantic love, sometimes. And friendship is what myself and Ali have.”

Bono also talked about the significance of the book’s title.

“I still find it hard to surrender to my bandmates,” he noted. “As an older person, it gets even harder to surrender to my wife, to surrender to my maker. I’m a defiant character, but I’m working on that … That’s why I wrote the book.”

Surrender will be released on November 1. Bono will launch a 14-date world book tour the following day in New York.

Visit SurrenderMemoir.com for more details.

