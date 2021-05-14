U2’s Bono & The Edge featured on new Martin Garrix song, “We Are the People”

Credit: Louis van Baar

Bono and The Edge are featured on a new song from DJ and producer Martin Garrix.

The track, titled “We Are the People,” was recorded for the 2020 UEFA EURO soccer tournament. It’s accompanied by a video featuring people from all walks of life getting together to play and watch soccer, cut with footage of the U2 duo performing in front of a picturesque sunset.

“Creating the music for one of the biggest sports events in the world together with Bono and The Edge has been an incredible experience,” Garrix says. “I’m very proud of what we did together and excited to finally share it with the world!”

You can download “We Are the People” now via digital outlets, and watch its video streaming now on YouTube.

U2’s most recent album is 2017’s Songs of Experience.

