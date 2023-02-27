U2’s Bono & The Edge join Ukrainian band Antytila at London show

GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images

U2’s Bono and The Edge showed their solidarity with Ukranians Sunday night by appearing onstage with the Ukrainian band Antytila.

Just days after the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the rockers made a guest appearance at the band’s show at London’s Electric Brixton, where they performed The Joshua Tree track “Mothers of the Disappeared.”

“The people of Ukraine, don’t want to be at war. They want peace, but not without freedom,” U2 writes on Instagram. “Never pick a fight with someone who’s ready to lose everything. This war is much more than territory. More than sovereignty. It’s about dignity and decency confronting domination and darkness.”

Finally, they note, “This song is for the mothers of Ukraine, and so many, who have lost so much. Don’t give up, don’t give up.”

And Antytila took to social media to thank the rockers for their appearance. “Great honor to stand on the stage with you again, guys. More pleasure – not in the underground :),” they share. “Bono and the Edge took part in our gig in London. Thank you for all!”

