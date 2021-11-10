U2’s Bono to participate in keynote Q&A during Music for Screens Virtual Summit in December

Credit: Kurt Iswarienko

U2 frontman Bono is among the music artists and other entertainment industry figures who will take part in keynote events during Variety‘s Music for Screens Virtual Summit, which will run from December 1 to December 3.

The summit will focus on a variety of topics involving music in media, including the revival of musicals on TV and in film, music in superhero-themed projects, video games as a launchpad for music artists, and more.

Bono will participate in a keynote conversation about the making of the new U2 tune “Your Song Saved My Life,” which is featured in upcoming animated film Sing 2. The event, which is scheduled for December 3 at 9:30 a.m. ET, also will feature Sing 2 writer and director Garth Jennings.

Other music artists and celebs taking part in the summit’s keynote events include Jennifer Hudson, will.i.am, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anderson .Paak, Colleen “Vitamin C” Fitzpatrick, and The National‘s Adam Dessner, Bryce Dessner and Matt Berninger.

For more details about the summit, visit MusicforScreens.SplashThat.com.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.