U2’s The Edge discusses the band’s “more guitar driven” next album

U2 is releasing their new album, Songs of Surrender, on March 17, featuring reworked and rerecorded classics. But fans are anxious for new material from the band, and in an interview with Rolling Stone, guitarist The Edge says they’ve “been busy” working on that.

“Even leading up to the lockdown, we had a lot of interesting stuff, some of which is almost finished,” he says. “We’re kind of spoiled for choice. There’s an embarrassment of riches of new material.”

Bono previously described what they were working on as a “guitar album.” Edge says he thinks it’s time for “a resurgence of interest in guitar,” noting it’s “been in the wilderness for a little while” with regard to streaming music charts.

“I think it would be wonderful and very welcome for us to make some music that is more driven by guitar. That is the intention,” he says. “That isn’t to say we are turning into AC/DC, but we will find a way to use the instrument in a fresh way as much as possible. It’s still my first love for me as an instrument.”

As for when fans can expect it, Edge says he would love to get it out “as soon as possible,” adding, “we’ve been busy and very inspired creating new stuff.”

Meanwhile, U2 has certainly had quite a career and there are likely plenty of stories to tell, and it sounds like Edge is open to telling them on the big screen.

“I definitely could see that coming at some point. Why not?” he says, when asked if they’d do a biopic. “There’s been some great ones recently. It will have to be the right moment, the right team. But I wouldn’t rule it out.”

