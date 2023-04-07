U2’s The Edge ready to “hand on the torch” to a new generation of rockers

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

U2 has been around a long time, and while it doesn’t look like they are calling it quits anytime soon, The Edge sounds ready to see some new artists carry the mantle for rock and roll.

“I don’t think rock music has that same power currently but I think things come and go, there’s pendulum swings within the culture,” he writes in an opinion piece for Hot Press. “Music, far from it going away, it’s being democratized to an incredible extent but with regard to rock music’s power to speak to people, we are due another wave of importance and I think it’s going to come… it’s time.”

He adds, “Music has been a little asinine for the last number of years and now, there’s so much at stake, music is going to end up being a very important vector of change.”

Finally, he notes, “I’m reminded of The Who song, ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’, and I think that’s the case – we hand on the torch to the next generation and just hope that they aren’t fooled again…”

