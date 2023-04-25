U2’s The Edge weighs in on stand-in drummer Bram van den Berg: He’s “doing an incredible job”

Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

U2 just confirmed dates for their Las Vegas shows, U2: UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere, which will kick off in September. The shows will be without drummer Larry Mullen Jr., which has upset some fans, but The Edge doesn’t seem concerned about fans accepting fill-in Bram van den Berg behind the drum kit.

The Edge tells Variety rehearsals for the show have “been fun” and says so far Bram has been “doing an incredible job.”

The Edge admits Bram has “some serious shoes to fill,” noting, “Larry is one of the greatest drummers of his era, so that’s in no doubt.” But, he says, “I think everyone will be very happy when they get to see us live,” adding, “The songs are sounding incredible, and it’s just so much fun to play them again. We just had a real blast in the rehearsal room.”

Since this will be the first show ever at the Sphere at The Venetian, The Edge expects there may be some bumps in the road they have to deal with, and he’s ready for the challenge.

“Inevitably, you know, when you’re doing something for the very first time, as this is on multiple levels, there’s going to be surprises along the way. And I think we’re OK with that,” he says. “You know, this is rock ‘n’ roll. It should feel a little dangerous. It should feel a little like there’s some jeopardy in the air.”

So far, the U2 Sphere shows will consist of five dates: September 29 and 30, and October 5, 7 and 8. Verified fan registration is open until Wednesday, April 26, at 10 a.m. ET, with the presale happening Thursday, April 27.

