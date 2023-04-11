UB40 celebrating 45th anniversary with new U.S. tour

courtesy of UB40

UB40 is ready to celebrate their 45th anniversary as a band with a brand new tour.

The UB45 summer tour, featuring special guests Maxi Priest, Inner Circle, Third World and Big Mountain, kicks off July 4 in Camden, New Jersey, with dates confirmed through July 23 in Fresno, California, and more expected to be announced.

The tour will also support the band’s forthcoming album, UB45, which will feature new songs mixed with some of their classic tunes reworked.

“We love playing the U.S., and celebrating our 45th year and having a new album makes our return even more exciting,” guitarist/vocalist Robin Campbell shares.

Lead singer Matt Doyle, who took over for retiring Duncan Campbell in 2021, adds, “Touring the States last year was an absolute dream come true for me, and now I just can’t wait to get back out there. Most of all I can’t wait for the U.S fans to hear some of our new tunes! I think they’re going to love UB45!”

A complete list of tour dates and ticket information can be found at UB40.global.

