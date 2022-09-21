UB40 playing free livestreamed concert tonight; band releases new version of “Red Red Wine”

Alex Davidson/Getty Images

UB40 has announced a surprise free livestream show that will air Wednesday, September 21, at 11 p.m. ET on their official YouTube channel.

The two-hour concert will be streamed live from the intimate Uptown Theater in Napa, California. The show is part of UB40’s current U.S. tour leg in support of the English pop-reggae band’s 2021 album, Bigga Baggariddim.

UB40 has just released its latest single, a new version of “Red Red Wine,” the Neil Diamond-penned song the band had a chart-topping hit with back in 1983. The tune, which is available now via digital formats, is the second single UB40 has debuted from its forthcoming studio effort, UB45.

UB45 is due out in early 2023 and will feature new original songs, as well as updated versions of some of the group’s classic hits and fan favorites.

The first advance track from the record was “Champion,” which was released in July and served as the official anthem for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. UB40 collaborated with rappers Dapz on the Map and Gilly G on the song, which marked the debut of the group’s new frontman, Matt Doyle. Gilly G also recently joined the band’s lineup.

“We’ve been looking to do this [livestream] for some time and now is the perfect opportunity to introduce our new members, lead singer Matt Doyle and rapper Gilly G, to our fans worldwide on YouTube — and it’s free!” says founding UB40 member Robin Campbell.

