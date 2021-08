UB40 saxophonist and co-founder Brian Travers has died at the age of 62.

The band shared the news on Monday, revealing that Travers “passed away yesterday evening with his family by his side, after a long and heroic battle with cancer”.

Travers co-founded UB40 in 1978 in Birmingham, England. They would go on to sell more than 100 million albums worldwide.

(DailyMail)