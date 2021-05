The next step in getting more Americans vaccinated? Offering them a free ride. The Biden administration is teaming up with Uber and Lyft to offer free rides to vaccination sites. The program will begin May 24th and run through July 4th – the deadline set by the White House for vaccinating 70 percent of the adult population. Over 80,000 vaccination sites are included in the program. How easy or difficult was it for you to find a vaccination appointment? Is 70% by July 4th feasible?