Uber is expanding their seasonal delivery service with their new Holiday Hub on the Uber Eats platform.
The new hub will offer on-demand delivery and pick-up of Christmas trees and more to customers in LA, San Diego, West Palm Beach and wreaths in New York City this holiday season.
If you live in those cities where this is being offered, open the app and tap the ‘Holiday’ billboard.
News
By Beth |
Uber’s New Holiday Hub To Deliver Christmas Trees, Wreaths and Seasonal Essentials
