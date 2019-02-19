UCF President resigns amid scandal, school misspent millions

University of Central Florida’s (UCF) president Dale Whittaker offered his resignation Tuesday amid an audit which revealed the school’s misuse of over $30 million.

Whittaker, who became the university’s president in March of 2018, confirmed his resignation via Twitter.

I have offered my resignation as president to the BOT. I do so with the conviction that I have always acted with integrity. And am doing this so the relationship between UCF and the Legislature can be renewed to best serve our incredible students, faculty, staff & community 3/4 — Dale Whittaker (@UCFWhittaker) February 19, 2019

The money was supposed to be put toward salaries and operational costs but was instead used to fund the construction of the Trevor Colburn Hall building.

The decision to build Trevor Colburn Hall was made by Whittaker’s predecessor, former UCF president Emeritus John Hitt.

Hitt resigned, and four other university administrators were fired on Jan. 19, following the probe which revealed the school’s misspending of funds.

University officials and the UCF Board of Trustees are expected to hold a meeting in upcoming weeks to determine whether Whittaker’s resignation would be accepted.

“In his offer to resign, Dr. Whittaker is putting the interests of our students and the university above his own,” said UCF BOT Chairman Robert Garvy. “Dale has served this university with distinction since his arrival as provost in 2014 and his selection as president in 2018.”

Whittaker’s “record of achievements, personal integrity, leadership, engagement, and insistence on the highest standards of personal conduct have been recognized and admired throughout our institution, the 68,000 students we serve and the Central Florida community,” Garvy added.