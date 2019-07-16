UFO Expert Says There Are No Aliens In Area 51

You’ve probably heard about the internet’s plan to ‘raid’ Area 51. But one prominent UFO expert is warning against it. Prominent UFO author Bob Lazer called the planned raid “a misguided idea”, saying “Area 51 is a classified research base. There are no aliens or alien technology located there.” Lazar does believe the government once held alien technology, but says it was stored at a different site and was moved out decades ago. He says he “does not support this movement” and warned “the last time someone tried to get in to Area 51 he was shot”. Do you think this Area 51 raid will actually happen? Do you think aliens have visited Earth?