UFOs Spotted Over Florida

In a video that’s gone viral, a pair of what appear to be UFOs can be seen zipping around the sky over Florida.

The orange objects were “doing loop the loops in the sky right in front of me,” says the unidentified Lakeland resident who shot the video. “And I look up and see this fire thing going down, going left, going around in a circle and coming down, then shooting up. It was just too weird.”

The Florida sighting is among 650 UFO reports the Pentagon is actively investigating, says Dr. Sean Kirkpatrick, the head of the Pentagon’s UFO Investigative Office.

If UFOs are real, why haven’t they landed and made themselves known?