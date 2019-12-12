Ugly Sweaters Just Got A Little Spicier Thanks To Popeye’s!

In a perfect storm of viral holiday trends, the infamous Popeye’s chicken sandwich is now an ugly Christmas sweater.

The fast food chain just launched a line of sandwich-themed sweaters at UglyChristmasSweater.com, calling it “the ultimate ice breaker for any holiday party” with a look “sure to make mouths water”.

Popeye’s is hardly alone – other fast food chains like McDonald’s, White Castle, and Whataburger have also released holiday sweaters this year.

Are you ready to move on from the Popeye’s chicken sandwich hype? Why was it such a big deal in 2019?