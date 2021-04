Luke Bryan shared via Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bryan stated “I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live @americanidol show. I tested positive for COVID but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon”.

It has been confirmed by American Idol that Paula Abdul will fill in for Bryan on tonight’s show.

Do you think it will be like old times having Paula Abdul back on the American Idol set? Who is your favorite American Idol judge?

(People)