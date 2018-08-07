Uh Oh…Pink Has Some Tummy Trouble
By Bill Adams
Aug 7, 2018 @ 8:02 AM
Tough crowd in Australia!!

Pink was criticized for canceling a show in Australia over the weekend  – mainly because because she was seen later at the beach with her family. It turns out she really isn’t feeling well, because she canceled another show yesterday.

She’s was hospitalized on Sunday night for dehydration, and then re-admitted yesterday, diagnosed with a gastric virus.

No word when when she might be well enough to perform.  She has about 20 more shows scheduled over the next month on the Australian leg of her tour. Get better soon, Pink! ~ Bill

