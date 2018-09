The FDA posted on its Twitter account this morning (I didn’t know they had one, either) to warn people not to eat Honey Smacks. It says the popular Kellogg’s cereal has been linked to 130 confirmed salmonella infections in 34 states and some people have been hospitalized. Honey Smacks has been the subject of a recall since June, which means stores can’t sell it, but people are still getting sick from it. The FDA says if you still have the cereal in your cabinet, get rid of it.