UK charity auction offering the chance to meet Duran Duran at band's 2021 Dublin concert

A recently launched charity auction benefiting the War Child UK organization is offering a variety of exciting prizes and experiences, including the chance to win two tickets to a 2021 Duran Duran concert in Dublin, Ireland, and the opportunity to meet the band backstage before the show.

Proceeds from the auction will support War Child UK’s initiative to raise money for children in conflict zones who have also been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Duran Duran concert is scheduled to take place June 13, 2021, at Dublin’s St. Anne’s Park. Travel expenses and accommodations are not included. Bidding will be open until August 10 at 12 p.m. ET.

Other items and experiences being auctioned include two concert tickets and a meet-and-greet with U.K. pop star Ed Sheeran, a guitar signed by Sheeran, a signed Coldplay lithograph, two tickets to a concert by ex-Oasis singer Liam Gallagher, an autographed vinyl copy of Oasis’ Be Here Now album, and more.

