“Ultimate Paradise Pass” For $899 To Cruise All Year Long*!

Margaritaville At Sea is going to start offering an unlimited cruise subscription for trips to the Bahamas.

*The “Ultimate Paradise Pass” starts at $899 and allows travelers to cruise on the Margaritaville At Sea Paradise as many times as they want on non-consecutive two-night stays throughout 2023.

A limited quantity of 500 passes are now on sale.

The” Ultimate Paradise Pass” voyages can only be booked 24-72 hours in advance.

Margaritaville at Sea’s President and CEO Kevin Sheehan, Jr. explained, “This is completely new to the cruise industry. Now, passengers can buy a season pass to paradise and enjoy long walks on the beach throughout the year. Thanks to our unique two-night itinerary, the groundbreaking ‘Ultimate Paradise Pass’ will give avid cruisers a new way to experience unlimited getaways to The Bahamas.”

(TravelPulse)