An ultra-rare David Bowie live album is finally available on streaming platforms. The album, titled LiveAndWell.com, was recorded during Bowie’s 1997 ‘Earthling’ tour and includes performances from New York, Amsterdam, Rio De Janeiro, and the UK. The album was originally released in 1999, only to fans who subscribed to Bowie’s short-lived internet service provider BowieNet. What are some of your favorite live albums? What’s the best Bowie ‘era’?