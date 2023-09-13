Ultra Right Beer Uses Trump Mugshot!

Ultra Right Beer is launching limited-edition cans featuring Donald Trump’s mugshot.

Former Trump campaign manager Seth Weathers, who is known online as ‘Conservative Dad,’ is behind the brand’s newly decorated cans.

They feature Trump’s mugshot in monochrome on a black background emblazoned with the words ‘100% American beer.’

The cans are called ‘Conservative Dad’s Revenge’ and they cost $25 for a six-pack plus shipping.

Get more information at UltraRightBeer.com.

(FoxNews)