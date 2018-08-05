Ummmm…Thanks For The TMI Oprah!

Oprah Winfrey had a Q&A on Instagram for O magazine. The question – what is your perfect date night with long time partner Steadman Graham?

Oprah said, “My favorite date night is to make him black-eyed peas and cornbread as a surprise for dinner…and then…honey hush,” as she winked.

Winfrey continued, “Perfect date night. Me cooking and then it’s on!”

What does your perfect date night look like? Mine definitely doesn’t involve black-eyed peas. Yuck!

Do you now have an image of Oprah and Stedman in your head that you can’t get rid of? I do!